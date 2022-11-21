Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Barclays upped their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $752.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

