Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on Gambling.com Group from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.