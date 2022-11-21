Barclays Boosts Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Price Target to 44.00

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from 40.00 to 44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Trading Down 24.1 %

Shares of OTC LYSFY opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.11.

About Lerøy Seafood Group ASA

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready to eat and ready to cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

