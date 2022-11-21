IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Lifted to Buy at Kempen & Co

Kempen & Co upgraded shares of IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Kempen & Co currently has €167.00 ($172.16) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut IMCD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on IMCD from €135.00 ($139.18) to €120.00 ($123.71) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

IMCD Price Performance

Shares of IMCDY opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92. IMCD has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $80.74.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

