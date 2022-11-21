Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 410 ($4.82) to GBX 270 ($3.17) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Kape Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Kape Technologies Stock Performance

OTC CSSDF opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

