Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.29.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,173,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 219.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

