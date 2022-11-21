Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UVE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Universal Insurance to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $322.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,244.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, CEO Stephen Donaghy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,887 shares in the company, valued at $7,633,244.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francis Xavier Mccahill III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at $135,637.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,500 shares of company stock worth $169,635. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 9.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 14.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 896,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.