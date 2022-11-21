Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Price Target to $29.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

WLKP opened at $22.54 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.30%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $100,195.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 258.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 146,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

