StockNews.com Lowers Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 0.2 %

WD opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.