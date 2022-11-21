Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPOF. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.36. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In related news, EVP Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $130,826.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,933.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $444,244. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 183.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 166,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 107,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 108.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 35,885 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,512,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 247.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.