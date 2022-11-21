Telsey Advisory Group Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $155.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

