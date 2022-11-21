StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Viad Stock Performance
NYSE:VVI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.
Institutional Trading of Viad
About Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
