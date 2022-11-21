StockNews.com Upgrades Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Viad Stock Performance

NYSE:VVI opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.53 million, a PE ratio of -37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

Institutional Trading of Viad

About Viad

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Viad by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Viad by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viad in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Viad by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

