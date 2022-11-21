Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Cowen

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 141,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 410,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

