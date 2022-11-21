Barclays Cuts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $26.50

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $26.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZIM. TheStreet downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE ZIM opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

