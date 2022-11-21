Stifel Nicolaus Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $40.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Unity Software from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.06.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $34.68 on Thursday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $199.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $29,225.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 219,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,831 shares of company stock valued at $836,315. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after buying an additional 250,855 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 557,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.