Cowen Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $145.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.78.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.27. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

