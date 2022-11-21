HC Wainwright Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $12.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EDAP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $9.95 on Friday. Edap Tms has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $359.64 million, a PE ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the third quarter valued at $671,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Edap Tms by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

