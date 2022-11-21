DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Trading Down 4.2 %
DRTT stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.
