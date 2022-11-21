DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Craig Hallum

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

DRTT stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $25.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806,580 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,232 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

