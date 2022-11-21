Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.61. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DFFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.69. Equities analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

