Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Citizens & Northern Trading Up 0.1 %

CZNC stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $380.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Citizens & Northern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 335,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers lending products include commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit; and deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.