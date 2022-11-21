CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $80.80 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

