Insider Selling: The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fahim Siddiqui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $313.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.40 and a 200 day moving average of $292.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

