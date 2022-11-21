Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $692,349.48 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $692,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,925,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fastly Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

Get Fastly alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.