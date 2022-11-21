Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $733,320.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $733,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $927,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $249.78 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $5,180,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ShockWave Medical

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

