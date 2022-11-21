Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Vijay Kasibhatla Sells 14,000 Shares

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.97. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

