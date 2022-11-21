Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $868,500.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.56. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 91,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

