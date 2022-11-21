Andrew Rees Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CROX opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $180.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 295.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 251.7% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the second quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

