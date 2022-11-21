Andrew Rees Sells 10,000 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Crocs Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of CROX opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $180.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.
Institutional Trading of Crocs
Crocs Company Profile
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crocs (CROX)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.