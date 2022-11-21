Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $1,214,858.61 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rapid7 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.
Rapid7 Company Profile
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.