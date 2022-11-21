Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CEO Sells $1,214,858.61 in Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

