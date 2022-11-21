Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $181.59 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.