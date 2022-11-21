Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $181.59 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP grew its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after buying an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after buying an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.