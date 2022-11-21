Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Noubar Afeyan Sells 10,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares in the company, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $1,542,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $1,372,500.00.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.68, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.00.
Moderna Price Performance
Moderna stock opened at $181.59 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $376.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.93.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Is GameStop Stock Setting Up for Another Short Squeeze?
- Here’s Why SoFi Technologies Stock is Cheap at These Levels
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.