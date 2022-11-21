Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Director Sells $2,028,090.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $29.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 318.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Liberty Global

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

