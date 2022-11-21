Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells $2,028,090.00 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.
LBTYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.
