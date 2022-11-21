Mark H. Md Rachesky Buys 400,000 Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Mark H. Md Rachesky bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $2,760,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,113,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,386,096.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LGF-A opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
About Lions Gate Entertainment
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
