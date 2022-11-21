Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Chairman Sells $3,649,500.00 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,649,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PINS opened at $24.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

