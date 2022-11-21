Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL) Insider Buys A$4,178,783.12 in Stock

Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX:NNL – Get Rating) insider Robert Wrixon bought 208,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$20.02 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,178,783.12 ($2,804,552.43).

Robert Wrixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Robert Wrixon bought 126,280 shares of Nordic Nickel stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,423.24 ($19,747.14).

Nordic Nickel Stock Performance

About Nordic Nickel

Nordic Nickel Limited engages in discovering, developing, and supplying nickel sulphides for the battery minerals. Its flagship project is the Pulju project, which comprises of one granted exploration license (EL), seven EL applications, and one exploration reservation ground in Finland. The company was formerly known as Nordic Nickel Pty Ltd.

