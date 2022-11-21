Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $37,370,000.00 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77.

On Thursday, August 25th, S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,086,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $275,925,000 after buying an additional 65,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,500,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

