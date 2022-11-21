Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $314,551,027.35 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2022

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

