Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Sells $6,396,363.00 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE J opened at $126.04 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of J. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

