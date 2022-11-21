AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 275,000 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen bought 275,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMERCO Stock Performance

UHAL stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMERCO

About AMERCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.