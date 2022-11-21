AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) President Edward J. Shoen Purchases 275,000 Shares

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) President Edward J. Shoen bought 275,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UHAL stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.93. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $75.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
