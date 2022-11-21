Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Ondas Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.11. Ondas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 1,764.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONDS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ondas by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

