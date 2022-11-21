DA Davidson Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $33.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Shares of ONEW stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $490.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $62.79.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
