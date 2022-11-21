DA Davidson Cuts OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $33.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $490.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $62.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 189,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 15.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

