Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.8 %

ORRF stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $289.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 66.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.