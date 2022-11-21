Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Otonomo Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

