Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Given New $1.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Otonomo Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
Otonomo Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Otonomo Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.70.
About Otonomo Technologies
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)
