Credit Suisse Group Cuts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $228.33 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $167.48 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of -339.48, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

