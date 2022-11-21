Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $217.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PANW. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $242.67 to $244.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.