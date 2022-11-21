Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $15.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PR. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95. Permian Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 4.63.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,187,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,017,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

