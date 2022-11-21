EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) Target Price to $7.00

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kidpik Stock Performance

Shares of Kidpik stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Kidpik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

