Telsey Advisory Group Trims Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Target Price to $50.00

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $519.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Children’s Place Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Children’s Place by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Children’s Place by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Further Reading

