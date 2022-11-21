Wolfe Research Downgrades PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.16. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,915,000 after acquiring an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,614,000 after acquiring an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

