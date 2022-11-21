Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PINC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

PINC opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. Premier has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $41.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Premier by 262.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Premier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,610,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

