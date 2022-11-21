Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Hovde Group to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.46%.

In other news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 97,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.